Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

52 were reported in 2018

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 6:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

water coming from your street.... it's a not a fun problem to have during this type of weather. in albert lea... aging pipes and freezing temperatures caused 57 water main breaks last year. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day in albert lea... where neighborhoods are still experiencing issues.xxx increase in h2o main breaks-mpkgll-1 increase in h2o main breaks-mpkgll-2 reporter: i'm here in albert lea where white snow typically covers the ground...but right here a pipe broke just a few days ago...causing damages to this property and street. increase in h2o main breaks-mpkgll-3 between 20-14 and 20-17 the number of gushing water from city street were between 29 and 46. it's still a problem many residents are facing this year. these are pictures one neighbor shared with me of a water main pipe gushing water onto his property. this is what it looks like today. city workers say freezing temperatures, soil and aging pipes are the unforutante combination plauging the city. it's a issue john klosterman knows to well...he lives right outside of albert lea and says he knows the feeling. increase in h2o main breaks-mpkgll-4 every winter one or two lines would freeze up and you just can't live without it. increase in h2o main breaks-mpkgll-5 vo:reporting in albert lea jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / city officials tell us they are planning to replace pipes that are in poor condition. / a north
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
