Speech to Text for Roof Concerns at Gage Elementary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

elementary school in rochester. students were released at noon over concerns about the roof. early release-vo-1 lowerthird2line:roof concerns at gage elementary rochester, mn superintendent michael munoz made the call to release gage students early - to err on the side of caution. the doors of "pod a" on the east side of the building are now locked - because a custodian noticed the roof bowing under the weight of snow. now that the building is evacuated - snow is being blown off of the roof. an engineer believes the roof will spring back up once the weight is removed. other rochester public schools roofs are being evaluated as well. munoz feels the evacuation was a success. xxx early release-sot-1 lowerthird2line:superintendent michael muñoz rochester public schools that's why you have those types of plans in place, so when you have to use them, you know what you're going to do and i commended the staff for the great work that they did rochester public schools will make a decision tonight about whetehr or not to send students back to gage elementary school tomorrow. / freezing temperatures