Speech to Text for Program Helps Kids Learn to Read

box./// it's one of the most important skills a student will learn... how to read. and some lucky students at woodson kindergarten center are getting a leg up on literacy... thanks to a special program. from november to february hormel employees meet every wednesday to read books with students. it's called their reading to inspire program. students are learning more than literacy... they're also learning social skills from people outside of their normal setting. for youngsters like sixáyeará old julia niethammer (nightáhammer) á it's all fun. <i'm going to have a party with my reading buddy." "really? why?" "because i want to have a party."> the school plans to continue this event next