Speech to Text for Pushing Back the Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after the big blizzard á cities are now looking for solutions to get the snow out of the way. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how (one community is dealing with mountains of snow. she spent her day in stewartville riding shotgun aboard a big ole' snow plow! "from this half buried stop sign, you can tell just how much snow is here in stewartville. however, after today, you might notice that the walls of snow along the sides of the streets are even taller." that's because snow plow drivers including public works director sean hale are working hard to push back all of the snow. the last snowfall narrowed the streets of stewartville into a tiny, tapered lane á so now it's time to make some room. "it really slows us down because if it goes all the way across the road, we can't get through it and we gotta start with a blower." stewartville doesn't have the ability to move the snow away. "we're having to redistribute it up and over these wind rows into the boulevard space to widen the streets." city administrator bill schimmel says it's critical to stay ahead of the next snowfall. "that helps put it up over, give us more space." the city is hoping this effort will prevent spring flooding. "gets us closer to the gutters so when the spring melt off comes, it can go down those spillways into the catch basins." if you see a plow coming through your neighborhood á this is how hale says you can help. "keeping cars out of the way is a big deal and garbage cans, if they can keep them back in their driveways, that really helps. we don't like hitting garbage cans and it's a hazard to swerve around them when you're out plowing in traffic." the city expects to continue this process tomorrow as well. in stewartville, annalise johnson kimt news 3. because