Speech to Text for Getting snow off your roof

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that wicked weekend blizzard haven't budged. nor has any of it melted. now the heavy, icy remnants are causing worry for anybody with a suspect roof. on the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens tonight with the story of a guy with a truck and a roof rake..xxx with all the heavy snow that fell over the weekend á some homeowners are calling in the pros to get the snow off their roofs. spenc schroeder's crew isn't spending much down time these days. they're plowing out driveways. and helping clear snow for those in need. but while many of us have been looking down at all the snowálevi brood is looking up. that's because the weight of what's been falling is piling up on rooftops everywhere. and (that( is potentially dangerous. "it takes a big to do with the rafters. that much load on the roof makes it sag, so then the shingles pop, and then you have problems with the roof." home safety experts advise that most residential roofs should be able to support 20á pounds per square foot of snow before they're "stressed". what can complicate that is if your roof is already rotting or damaged. in clear lake á alex jirgens, kimt news 3./// if you're looking for a common