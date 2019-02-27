Speech to Text for Tracking Little Snow, More Snow, Then Some Cold Sunshine

three metorologist sara knox joins us now. sara á no words do justice for the shiny orbital globe in the sky today giving us it's warmth... are tracking more sunshine? xxx clouds will continue to fill back in through the evening hours, but daily sunshine has assisted in clearing some of our excess snow and ice from area roadways, highways, and interstates. with that being said, temperatures will be falling back below zero tonight with wind chills nearing á20. this will cause refreezing and another round of patchy slick spots for thursday morning's commute. scattered snow returns to the area during this time; little to no accumulation is expected and snow will taper by the afternoon, but it'll be enough to add a new slick layer in some areas. more accumulating snow returns to the area for friday, lasting through the day and tapering off by friday night/ early saturday morning. the snow will be light to at times moderate with about 1á3" expected. winds will pick up starting friday night through saturday so watch for minor blowing snow. very cold arctic air returns behind the retreating friday system with highs dropping into the single digits and lows dipping well below zero. the silver lining is that sunshine and dry air will return with the cold, keeping snow out of the forecast for several days. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: near á4. wind chills near á15 to á20. winds: southwest 5 to 10 mph. thursday: scattered light am snow/mostly cloudy. highs: upper teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly cloudy. a bunch of goats are safe and sound thanks to the swift work of firefighters. a barn ignited on the 22á hundred block of 820th avenue around 8 this morning. 4 fire crews worked together to put out the flames. firefighters safely