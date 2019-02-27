Speech to Text for Psychiatry specialist breaks down causes of SAD

after what seems to be the longest winter ever... a lot of us are looking forward to a few months from now when we can complain about how it is hotter than blue blazes. today's rays of sunshine may be making the difference for you... and as kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out - it's the lack of sun that may be causing your sour mood.xxx miserable snow-mpkg-1 miserable snow-pkg-4 with freezing temps and snow everywhere... we just can't seem to catch a break this winter. it's cold! a lot of snow! it's chilly, it's nippy. but with a hat and gloves, it feels ok. i've been really mentally depressed cuz i want sun. until today - when the sun poured down on the med city. and it's seeming to make all the difference. i think it's beautiful today. it's a great day to be out and walk around downtown. and snow is starting to melt, the streets are getting plowed completely, the city's doing a great job and i'm loving it. miserable snow-pkg-3 calyn: i even noticed a difference within my own mood from 24 hours ago. today's sun is helpful... but i'm learning it's not a fix all for someone battling seasonal depression. lowerthird2line:dale nasby clinicial nurse specialist in psychiatry it's been a very difficult winter with the snow, with people being cooped up inside, not being able to get out, it's been cloudy a lot of the time so it's been a difficult winter. miserable snow-pkgll-6 dale nasby is a clinical nurse specialist in psychiatry. this winter - she's seen many cases of depression... anxiety... and seasonal affective disorder. those are illnesses that cause problems for days in a row. seasonal affective disorder is not something is not something that comes and goes depending on the sun, it has a lot to do with - the cloudy days of course - but a pattern of less sunlight during the day. with the sun rising earlier and setting later - our circadian rhythm gets off beat... and that can affect your mood and sleep. treatments include medication or even light boxes... which can give you your daily dose of sun. nat but for others who are just having one of those days... nat: what do you say to minnesotans who may just be sick of it? um - cheer up! spring's in about a month and a half - haha that's a good one - and give it another three months and they'll be complaining it's too hot. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. if you are experiencing a lack of motivation and energy... or are feeling hopeless - you should contact your doctor. / at one point -