Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

bitter cold temperatures and the recordá breaking snowfall.... it's been a brutal winter and we're not even through february yet. if you feel the sudden urge to get away, you're not alone. kimt news three's deedee stiepan has how some are coping with this cold season. a lot of us have just had enough of this winter á we posted this facebook poll over the weekend and more than 80 percent of you are over it. some are (so over it á they're looking to get out of it. rochester travel agent sandy haddick tells me they have seen an uptick in people looking to secure warm weather getaways in recent weeks. even though this is considered "last minute" to book a spring break trip á some are willing to pay the higher price to "i think this winter has been really hard for people, they just want to get away. i've had quite a few inquires just for driving vacations to florida, wanna stay domestic but just get to the sunshine we even have those requests, i just want to get to the sunshine!" if you're hoping to score a deal on a lastá minute trip it won't be easy as flights are filling up but sandy says keep checking flight prices. in the future she suggests planning ahead by booking a winter getaway thanks deedee. tripleáa in the twin cities is also reporting a slight increase in calls from people interested in booking a vacation escape from this winter