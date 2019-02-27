Speech to Text for Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast...(((weather at wall((s are improving, especially across north iowa, but there are still stretches of highway that are partly to completely covered in snow and ice. honestly, i don't think we will see completely clear roads this week, especially with more snow for friday. first, we have seen a dusting of snow overnight some which hasn't completely worsened the roads but will be another thing to watch out for this morning as cars may create a snow cloud behind them. otherwise snow will come to an end early this morning and we will actually see some afternoon sunshine. winds will be fairly breezy at 10 to 20 mph. clouds increase again for tonight leading to another annoying sprinkling of snow thursday morning. little accumulation is expected here as we warm to the upper teens. friday will bring a better chance for snow, starting in the late morning and continuing into late friday night/early saturday morning. the snow will be light to at times moderate with about 1á3" expected. winds will pick up starting friday night through saturday so watch for minor blowing snow. stupid cold, arctic air moves in behind this system dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend and early next week (we may not reach 0 on sunday). lows during this time will be subzero with double digits below and near record cold for some saturday night and sunday night. wind chills will be much lower. we remain with lows subzero into next week. today: mostly cloudy am/decreasing pm clouds. highs: lower teens. between