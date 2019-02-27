Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 6:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 6:57 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast...(((weather at wall((s are improving, especially across north iowa, but there are still stretches of highway that are partly to completely covered in snow and ice. honestly, i don't think we will see completely clear roads this week, especially with more snow for friday. first, we have seen a dusting of snow overnight some which hasn't completely worsened the roads but will be another thing to watch out for this morning as cars may create a snow cloud behind them. otherwise snow will come to an end early this morning and we will actually see some afternoon sunshine. winds will be fairly breezy at 10 to 20 mph. clouds increase again for tonight leading to another annoying sprinkling of snow thursday morning. little accumulation is expected here as we warm to the upper teens. friday will bring a better chance for snow, starting in the late morning and continuing into late friday night/early saturday morning. the snow will be light to at times moderate with about 1á3" expected. winds will pick up starting friday night through saturday so watch for minor blowing snow. stupid cold, arctic air moves in behind this system dropping highs to the single digits for the weekend and early next week (we may not reach 0 on sunday). lows during this time will be subzero with double digits below and near record cold for some saturday night and sunday night. wind chills will be much lower. we remain with lows subzero into next week. today: mostly cloudy am/decreasing pm clouds. highs: lower teens. between
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Community Events