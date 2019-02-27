Speech to Text for Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

a new class being offered in our area is giving parents a new way to communicate with their young children. natural sound "berries" baby sign language classes are filling up fast at the rochester area ymca. the classes are for parents or guardians and children between six months and 18 months. instructor prithvi (prithá vee) shenoy has taught the modified version of american sign language to all of her kids and says it's helped ease frustrations á which is what "they want to stave off tantrums and have the kid be able to clearly ask for what they want and communicate their needs and it does stave off tantrums it does stave off behaviors when you can understand what your child is wanting rather than if they're just screaming and throwing a tantrum." there's been a lot of interest in the 7áweek long classes but there are still a few openings. for more information check out this story on kimt