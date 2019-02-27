Speech to Text for Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people travel from all over the world to rochester seeking professional medical attention, with the world renowed mayo clinic. but there's a less traditional medical treatment gaining traction... kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us with what it is, and why, annalisa? tyler and arielle, if you're looking you can almost find it anywhere.... cannabidoil, or cábád. take a look you can find it in oils, or brownies, even soaps. and now there's a new cábád store open in rochester... so we wanted to learn more about it. from vape shops to grocery stores... cábád is everywhere. but what exactly is it? it comes from cannabis..but unlike "táhác" which also comes from cannabis, it doesn't give you the "high" effect. people use cábá d for medical reasons. i used it in the store and in a minute or two i noticed a difference. what'd you notice relief of pain i've got really bad chronic anxiety, i've got chronic back pain. a year ago, dewayne johnson made the switch from prescription meds, to this. the first time i ever used it, i was very skeptical. i didn't think it was going to work. and then probably about 10 to 15 minutes it later it worked. it calmed me down. i was having a really bad panic attack. cábád's popularity and acceptance is growing. so much, that now, there's a new store in rochester entirely dedicated it. it's called (cábá d hemp dropz, and chad christianson owns it. watching what it did for my wife's pain, and my daughter's issues, i thought there's something here. and that's what started our journey with cbd. from gummies to oils that dissolve in water, christianson wants people to know what (could be "in store" for them. of course mayo clinic also advises asking a doctor first before trying any cábád product.