Speech to Text for Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we first told you sunday that a north iowa farmers roof collapsed due to heavy snow... killing a number of pure bred sheep. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning picking up the pieces isn't i'm better today. but only justáá cerro gordo county farmer carl ginapp posted this devastating video on social media natural sound a barn roof collapsed on his sheep killing god only knows how many members of the flock. i came out here in to the building and after the partial collapse i saw in the morning when i looked out i came running to see if i can save any and i gather up as many animals like it finally pinned them into a small area to try and keep them safe i want inside and looked out the window in the area i was just standing and had collapsed what happened next, though, is what carl never expected. yesterday morning about the time the sun was coming up people start showing up with equipment a cavalry of friends and neighbors armed with snowblowers and skid loaders came to the rescue clearing the snow. right where we are standing was not safe to be yesterday but a crew went up on top of the building and shoveled out 4 to 5 feet of snow on the entire end here that's still standing they rescued ginapp says he isn't sure if he plans to start over but his insurance did give him the ok to start cleaning up the broken parts of the barn.