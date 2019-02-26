Speech to Text for Pouring out milk after the storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but that wasn't the only livestocká tender impacted by this february blizzard. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent her day down on the farm for a look at one family's storm struggles./// kaite, george, something i learned today is that cows are on strict milking schedules... and when the milk truck can't come to pick it up, the tank still fills with milk, and the milking schedlue doesn't stop for anythingá not even feet of snow.xxx "mooooooooo oo" the borst family dairy farm has been raising dairy cattle for 73 years , but this is the first time farmer kevin borst has seen anything like this. "it hasn't happened here since i've been around at least where we haven't had room. they've been late before obviously for ice and snow but this is the first time that we've had to let a whole milking go down the drain." when the milk truck couldn't make it out to the farm for their pickup, the milking had to continue, despite the overflowing tank. "for her comfort and her health, cows that even miss one milking get really uncomfortable and they become really seseptible to mastitus which is an infection in the utter and it can really effect our milk quality." but dumping precious milk is only one of the problems challenging this farming family. "with the amount of snow that we've had this winter, we've seen 15 plus barns either go partially or all the way down." the roof in this barn gave way. meantime, the team is overwhelmed just pushing snow around to keep the operation going. "the number of man hours that we have to put into moving snow all day... we have to move snow to get us here to get our workers here we have to move snow to get our workers to the barn we have to move it to get to the feed." the frustration over wasted milk may be building... "when you have to dump your milk and you have barns go down, its kind of a kick in the gut along with the one were already feeling with the prices." but the team has to focus on keeping the cattle healthy. "it's sad seeing it go down the drain but it's not the end of the world because the cows are happier when the borst family also makes sure all of the cows have fresh bedding and feed daily to keep them from getting sick in the cold... also, did you see the calves in their vests?/// yes, very cute and necessary especially in these bitter elements. thank you brooke./// still to come... thick á heavy snow piled atop buildings. a look at the pitched roofs flattened by the storm... including a historic landmark. plus... the latest on the president's national emergency declaration. we're finding out why funding for a border wall remains