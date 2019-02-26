Speech to Text for Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's playoff season in north iowa and southern minnesota. we have lots of hockey and basketball to get to. we already saw mason city advance in the state tournament, now it's time to see which teams will move on. top seeded grand meadow facing eight seed blooming prairie, they're 23á1 and this is why, jordan glynn dances through the lane and picks up the bucket. but then it's the awesome blossoms on the fast break, it's the freshman bobbie bruns with the left handed hook that's good. then the pass inside to megan oswald and she gets the tough basket. but there's a reason the superlarks have just one loss, they have serious talent on offense, theres riley queensland, grand meadow wins 49 to 43 they advance to the section they get the winner of this game, 12th seeded southland trying to knock off the defending state champs in láp. but then there's olivia christianson, the left handed layup is good. then it's the junior again, she skates past the transition defense that's flaky and crispy. rebels trying to replicate that magic that saw them knock off 5th seeded fillmore central, lexi smith with the contested bucket. the defending champs were too much, as láp wins 56 to 44, they'll play grand meadow, they're the superlarks only loss this season. and charles city taking on clear lake in mason city tonight. we start in the second half á carson toebe (tayábee) sinks the corner three to ignite the lions out of the locker room. then jackson molstead kicks out top to bradley andrews á he sinks the three to answer. but the lions were efficient on offense tonight á drew enke finds a cutting kody kearns. but the comets keep chipping at the clear lake lead á tait arndt gets the andáone. but toebe á ice in his veins á another trifecta from the freshman and clear lake is headed to state with the 63 to 53 victory. sticking in the playoffs we move to hockey. both lourdes and albert lea have had their games postponed twice, we finally played the 1áa semifinals tonight. the lourdes eagles facing top seeded mankato east. lourdes gets out of the gate hot, jared anderson wraps around the net and fires it in. less than three minutes into the game they take the lead. just ten seconds later, they do it again, dustin sorenson lasers it past the goalie make it a two to nothing game. but the cougars would answer, on the break away sam schulz with the rocket. it's now a 2á1 game. this is all in the first period. then later in the first, if you blink you missed it, cort buck scores from the blue line off the face off, eagles wins 6 to 4 and will advance to the 1a final. they'll face the winner of this one, albert lea facing minnesota river. right off the bat we get a goal, the bulldogs' charlie weick hits the slapper to start off the scoring. the public address anouncer couldn't finish his thought before this happened. the tigers marcus dempwolf reaches out and taps the puck into the net, we're tied at one. not even a minute later, minnesota river nets another one its 2á1. but then 13 seconds later we can't stop scoring, owen zelenak just gets it past the goalie, but the bulldogs win it 5 to 2, they'll play lourdes