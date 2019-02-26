Speech to Text for Power outage in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be made. in this cold and snowy february... a power outtage is about the last thing you want to endure.xxx "i guess yeah i was kind of what happened? yeah? i was. we were watching tv and everything just kind of... went out." linda byrnes lost her juice in northwest rochester today. the outage lasted a few hours. over 3á hundred customers were impacted. rochester public utilities says a plow hit a transformer in that neighborhood. burnes tells ká iámát while her power is back on... they're still having trouble getting cable./// while the weekend snow storm kept people