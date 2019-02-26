Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Power outage in Rochester

Over 300 customers were impacted.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Power outage in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be made. in this cold and snowy february... a power outtage is about the last thing you want to endure.xxx "i guess yeah i was kind of what happened? yeah? i was. we were watching tv and everything just kind of... went out." linda byrnes lost her juice in northwest rochester today. the outage lasted a few hours. over 3á hundred customers were impacted. rochester public utilities says a plow hit a transformer in that neighborhood. burnes tells ká iámát while her power is back on... they're still having trouble getting cable./// while the weekend snow storm kept people
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Image

Traffic signs & snow

Image

Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC

Image

MC VS. WSR GBB STATE

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Community Events