Speech to Text for Employees stranded at work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cable./// while the weekend snow storm kept people from getting (to work it also kept some from getting home. káiámát news three's brian tabick is talking to some dedicated workers who rode out the blizzard in the workplace.xxx on the scene hotels across the area including super eight full of employees who couldn't make the trek home today a number of mercy one n. iowa on players are finally getting a chance to see their loved ones. i haven't seen my husband for about four days. megan monson is one of many mercy employees stranded at the super eight motel. 21 others bunked at the hospital . now, though, megan will attempt the trek to buffalo center. hopefully he'll have everything cleared out for me. as the blizzard approached, she packed a bag. when one works in the critical care unit one can't miss work. we have special training to be able to work up here and not anybody can come in and fill in for us. todd cash's job is to keep sidewalks clear. he only lives 15 minutes from the hospital ááá but the blizzard complicated his usually short commute. i got stuck myself in the middle the road like several other people dead so i went and got the tractor and pull myself out and after sing with the roads were like the only way i'm going to work today. he took the tractor in an effort to get home at the end of the shift, but there was too much snow. once i got off the highway those county roads were impassable with all the strand vehicles. spending the night turned into the best option ááá because he was right where he should be this morning. we need to be here we need to keep this facility open so patients can get here and no word from mercy on the number of