Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Traffic signs & snow

Just another headache for motorists this winter.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Traffic signs & snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's no secret... the weather over the weekend is still causing headaches for drivers... now á drivers are having to deal with snowácovered traffic signs wreaking havoc in their commutes. kimt news 3's isabella basco is talking with one traveler who is already bracing for a snowástrained trip. she joins us live now á isabella? live katie and george... a representative from the minnesota department of transportatio n tells me their main focus right now is clearing the snow and improving road conditions. so they can't prioritize sign replacement á and one driver is concerned for her safety.xxx "it was just a mess, there were cars everywhere, on the side, the visibility was terrible. we couldn't even see any road signs, several of them had been knocked over." joanna davison is a texan visiting the north star state. in her short time here áá she's been exposed to some scary and snowy situations á like buried traffic signs. "it was a little concerning not seeing them. just because as a driver you want to know exactly where you are going and what the speed limit is." it turns out áá the med city is a little too much to handle for this southern gal. "we actually changed our travel plans because of the weather. we are actually leaving a day early because we are so concerned about getting stuck." spoken like a true fisháoutá ofáwater in this brutal midwestern winter. and katie and george... mnádot tells me once the plow drivers no longer need to move snow... the crew will start to work on replacing all the buried signs. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. mná dot also tells kimt that if a stop sign is hit or buried in the snow... a temporary sign is put up to replace it until a permanent fix can be made. in this cold and snowy february...
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Image

Traffic signs & snow

Image

Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC

Image

MC VS. WSR GBB STATE

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Community Events