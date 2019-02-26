Speech to Text for Traffic signs & snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's no secret... the weather over the weekend is still causing headaches for drivers... now á drivers are having to deal with snowácovered traffic signs wreaking havoc in their commutes. kimt news 3's isabella basco is talking with one traveler who is already bracing for a snowástrained trip. she joins us live now á isabella? live katie and george... a representative from the minnesota department of transportatio n tells me their main focus right now is clearing the snow and improving road conditions. so they can't prioritize sign replacement á and one driver is concerned for her safety.xxx "it was just a mess, there were cars everywhere, on the side, the visibility was terrible. we couldn't even see any road signs, several of them had been knocked over." joanna davison is a texan visiting the north star state. in her short time here áá she's been exposed to some scary and snowy situations á like buried traffic signs. "it was a little concerning not seeing them. just because as a driver you want to know exactly where you are going and what the speed limit is." it turns out áá the med city is a little too much to handle for this southern gal. "we actually changed our travel plans because of the weather. we are actually leaving a day early because we are so concerned about getting stuck." spoken like a true fisháoutá ofáwater in this brutal midwestern winter. and katie and george... mnádot tells me once the plow drivers no longer need to move snow... the crew will start to work on replacing all the buried signs. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. mná dot also tells kimt that if a stop sign is hit or buried in the snow... a temporary sign is put up to replace it until a permanent fix can be made. in this cold and snowy february...