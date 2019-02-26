Speech to Text for MC VS. WSR GBB STATE

it's day two of the oneá hundredth iowa girls basketball state tournament á meaning it was a big day for the mason city mohawks. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á is in des moines with the results from today's contest á kaleb?xxx hey guys á from one school's front door to the other á it's only 58 miles. but today á they travelled a combined 254 miles to clash in today's quarterfinal. we're talking the mohawks and the goá hawks. we start with the tip and the pass up the floor to megan meyer for the layin. but the goáhawks respond á britney young to the iron and scores. mason city struggled behind the arc today á but not here á ali rood á good from three point land. second half á abbie draper sinks two of her 19 points inside the paint. but the mohawks take advantage of sloppy basketball á meyer with the deflection and breaks away for a nice move to the basket á she had 21. then á jada williams with the steal all the way to the rack for the finish. draper keeps tries to keep her team in it á but it's not enough as the mohawks escape with a 55 to 49 win. jada williams says it feel great to get the first round out of the way. "it feels pretty good pretty good we were a little nervous coming in but really excited now." "we're a really good three point shooting team we didn't shoot the best from three and me personally from the free throw line á i just have to forget about that and keep shooting." "i think our kids persevered and you know we made a nice run in the third quarter there with switching up our defense and get some traps and jada williams came in and gave us some really important things defensively when the offense wasn't working and got some some opportunities for easy baskets." mason city advances to thursday's semiáfinal versus the defending 4a state champ á the marion indians at five o'clock. in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. we still have more playoff matchups to get to tonight. it's the best time to be a sports reporter. we have playoffs from basketball and hockey. it's a big battle in iowa, the clear lake lions were riding a huge undefeated streak during the season, but they have a big test in charles city, that jackson molstead can score. in southern minnesota, the section 1áa tournament continues in girls basketball.