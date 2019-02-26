Speech to Text for Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. sara á you mentioned we'll see some more snow on friday?xxx roads remain covered with snow and ice this evening, but are still slowly recovering after our big weekend blizzard. light snow and flurry chances continue into the evening and overnight hours, but will not amount to much. less than an inch is expected, but even a tenth of an inch is enough to cause more slick sports to develop on already suffering roads. as you've been doing though the week, be sure to take things easy during your commute á slow and steady wins the race (and gets home safe!). luckily, i'm tracking a tad bit of sunshine for wednesday. it'll be brief, but could help slightly with melting efforts. unfortunately, temperatures will remain well below the freezing point in the lower teens. clouds return for wednesday night with a chance for more light snow and flurries thursday morning. our next system to keep an eye on will be friday when light to moderate snow moves in during the morning and will move out by early saturday morning. a few inches look possible with winds increasing friday night and saturday resulting in areas of patchy blowing snow. otherwise, highs should hit 20 on friday. after friday's system, arctic air returns but with a treat! although highs will not leave the single digits saturday though tuesday, sunshine will return to the forecast á indicating a break in our recent snowy pattern. temperatures are looking to slowly recover starting wednesday as we lift back into the double digits. tonight: scattered light snow/cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. wednesday: gradual clearing/breez y. highs: lower teens. winds: north northwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday night: