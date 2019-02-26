Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox. sara á you mentioned we'll see some more snow on friday?xxx roads remain covered with snow and ice this evening, but are still slowly recovering after our big weekend blizzard. light snow and flurry chances continue into the evening and overnight hours, but will not amount to much. less than an inch is expected, but even a tenth of an inch is enough to cause more slick sports to develop on already suffering roads. as you've been doing though the week, be sure to take things easy during your commute á slow and steady wins the race (and gets home safe!). luckily, i'm tracking a tad bit of sunshine for wednesday. it'll be brief, but could help slightly with melting efforts. unfortunately, temperatures will remain well below the freezing point in the lower teens. clouds return for wednesday night with a chance for more light snow and flurries thursday morning. our next system to keep an eye on will be friday when light to moderate snow moves in during the morning and will move out by early saturday morning. a few inches look possible with winds increasing friday night and saturday resulting in areas of patchy blowing snow. otherwise, highs should hit 20 on friday. after friday's system, arctic air returns but with a treat! although highs will not leave the single digits saturday though tuesday, sunshine will return to the forecast á indicating a break in our recent snowy pattern. temperatures are looking to slowly recover starting wednesday as we lift back into the double digits. tonight: scattered light snow/cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. wednesday: gradual clearing/breez y. highs: lower teens. winds: north northwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday night:
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner

Image

Iowa and Minnesota Governors Respond Differently to Blizzard

Image

'Celebration of Research' at Mayo Clinic

Image

New ATV ordinance approved in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Salvation Army reopens after closing due to the winter weather

Image

Partial roof collapse at Mason City strip mall

Image

MnDOT breaks out heavy duty tools to clear snow

Community Events