Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

The heavy snow proved to be too much to bear

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a historic covered bridge in zumbrota collapsed beneath the weight of the weekend snowfall. the covered timber truss bridge is on the national registry of historic places. krisiti rosenquist (rosenákwist) stopped by to look at the bridge because it holds special memories for her family. when my daughter was little we play at the park here and there's a nice playground on the other side of the bridge from where we are and when we go to the library which is often take a walk to the bridge. the bridge is insured ááá but plans for its repair are
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Round of Accumulating Snowfall

Image

Historic Bridge Ceiling Collapse

Image

Digging out of the snow

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner

Image

Iowa and Minnesota Governors Respond Differently to Blizzard

Image

'Celebration of Research' at Mayo Clinic

Image

New ATV ordinance approved in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Salvation Army reopens after closing due to the winter weather

Image

Partial roof collapse at Mason City strip mall

Image

MnDOT breaks out heavy duty tools to clear snow

Community Events