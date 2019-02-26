Speech to Text for Digging out of the snow

rochester - more than 13 inches of snow fell this weekend alone. we've received pictures from viewers all across the area that are dealing with the aftermath of the snowfall. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in rochester with a shovel in hand... jeremiah?xx shoveling out viewer pics-lintro-2 that's right i have a shovel in my hand... just in case i have to dig myself out of the snow. i was here in this area on 19th street north-west throughout the day... where people were out clearing snow from their driveways and sidewalks. this wasn't just here in rochester... it was all over northern iowa and southern minnesota.xxx shoveling out viewer pics-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:john geers rochester, mn sot: it's been good for a few years and this year is just kind of unusual. shoveling out viewer pics-mpkg-3 heavy snow fall and strong winds left many people like john geers pulling out their snowblowers. but some couldn't even do that... this is in forest city...no that's not a door... that's snow. and just a 20 mintue drive away in garner - this car was completely buried. while people are trying to dig out of the heavy snow... geers has one piece of advice to get you through the rest of the winter. sot: get a snowblower a bigger one. / shoveling out viewer pics-ltag-2 for those... like myself who don't have a snowblower... mayo clinic says to prevent an injury you should bend your knees and dress in layers. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. one quick update for you now... we are learning the northbound lanes of interstate 35 are now open between ames and the minnesota border.