nine o'clock on it's time now to recognize a having our dream wedding and getting have all this, ya know amazing experience but to have that platform to continue to share our message of the importance of organ donation and á cystic fibrosis á and raise awareness for cystic fibrosis it's... it is beyond a dream come true. it's gonna be amazing. i can't even fathom, i really can't. they know few details about tonight... just that the wedding will be somewhere in minnesota. you can watch rob and jennifer say i do... tonight at nine o'clock on it's time now to recognize a teacher who meets his students where they're at to help them succeed in and outside of the classroom. kimt news 3's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's kimt news 3 golden apple award winner.xxx he's a teacher who's dedicated to helping his students succeed in and outside of the classroom. let's head inside lakeview elementary and congratulate this weeks golden apple winner, mr. bitz. "you won the golden apple." matthew bitz has taught for 6 years. it's his attention to his 5th graders that makes him specialto them and earned him the golden apple award. "he's very caring and he likes to know if his students are doing good and what he can do to help and make it better." to mr. bitz. nat: 7 guess gabby 95 95 a successful teaching philosophy is all about making connections. "i'm a football coach as well, so building those connections on the football field, building those connections at school really mean a lot to know that the students know that i care about them and that way they put forth the best effort that i want from them in order for them to meet their fullest potential." his students can tell he cares, as he always makes the effort to meet them where they are. "he cares about all his students and if they're not getting like learning that he wants to help them try their best." "i think both have values, right?" mr. bitz says he's humbled to be a golden apple winner. "i want my families of my students to know how much i care, how much work i put in for them. it's not for the money, it's not for myself, it's for my students and what i want them to be is the best person and student that they can possibly be." in albert lea, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. congratulatio ns mr. bitz. if you would like to nominate your teacher á head to kimt dot com and click on golden apple under the community tab.///