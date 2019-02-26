Clear
Iowa and Minnesota Governors Respond Differently to Blizzard

Reynolds and Walz are polar opposites on blizzard response

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

entirely differently by neighboring states. this weekend á minnesota governor tim walz declared a state of emergency to help stranded drivers but iowa governor kim reynolds only sent out a tweet. it reads in part: road conditions are treacherous throughout the state of iowa stay up to date with the iowa dáoát. according to iowa homeland security and emergency not a single county or city asked the guv for help. the cerro gordo county emergency management coordinator says the process starts with county chairs in the area asking him to make a request to the governor. he says all resoruces were already on hand and the national guard wasn't needed.xxx from what i can see there was no request they were able to handle it so yeah they were able to handle it with what we had. the iowa state patrol says it responded to more than 1á thousand
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
