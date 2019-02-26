Speech to Text for 'Celebration of Research' at Mayo Clinic

celebration of research - mayo clinic is working to give students a hands-on experince in the fields of science - technology - engineering - and math. today... mayo is hosting an all- day conference where students are getting the opportunity to explore career paths in research. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live at mayo clinic with more...jeremiah. xxx celebration of research-lintro-2 george and amy... i'm outside mayo clinic - which is a medical destination for people from all over the world who come to southern minnesota for treatment. and today... local students got a chance to swap their backpacks for lab coats - as they learned how medical research plays into mayo's mission.xxx celebration of research-pkg-1 celebration of research-pkg-2 vo:beakers and test tubes can be intimidating... but not for these students. celebration of research-pkg-4 sot: i'm a very good math student, i did chem two i did chem one. i did all the chemistry celebration of research-pkg-5 vo:researchers are giving students like luke rennie hands on experince to learn what it takes to work in the field of biomedicine. he's a junior at blooming prairie high school and wants to someday work in the health care field. sot: i learned more about where i can go to college what can i learn where i can go to school what to do with my life kind of get some more ideas. vo:from learning about the similiarties between chimpanzees and humans... to splitting actual d-n-a... jim maher says today is all about inspiring the next generation. lowerthird2line:jim maher professor, mayo clinic sot: tenatious really eager to solve problems and they're not going to give up. usually the curiousity about how things work, how life works will spin off ideas that turns out to be valuable in clinical problems. celebration of research-pkg-7 vo: cortney espe says she learned the biomedical field is more than she thought. celebration of research-pkg-3 sot: it's slightly overwhelming because you don't see it to this degree... but at the same time it's really interesting because you don't see it to this degree so it's something new something exciting. / celebration of research-ltag-2 students were able to explore more 30-labs here at mayo clinic. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. mayo clinic has been hosting this "celebration of research" for more than thirty-years.