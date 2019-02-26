Clear
New ATV ordinance approved in Cerro Gordo County

The ordinance lays out how ATVs and UTVs can be used in unincorporated areas of the county.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

in cerro gordo county can smile at this news. atv final vote-vo-1 lowerthird2line:atv ordinance approved mason city, ia the cerro gordo county board of supervisors passed an ordinance allowing a-t-v and u-t-v usage on hard surface roads in unincorporated areas of the county. the ordinance bans unlawful operation - such as speeding - and taking the vehicle on a road with a 55 mile-per-hour speed limit. rob determan with mason city power sports says it is about time that the county put an ordinance on the books.xxx atv final vote-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rob determan mason city power sports "it's been a long time coming for cerro gordo county. hancock county, winnebago county, worth county, mitchell county all paved the way for this, so it's been a long time coming." a-t-v's and u-t- v's must be registered and all operators born after 19-95 must take a course through the iowa d-n-r and carry proof of completion with them. /
