Speech to Text for Salvation Army reopens after closing due to the winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ programs at the salvation army are back up and running today after being cancelled yesterday due to weather. that's something the non-profit rarely does.. but safety was the main concern. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in downtown rochester with what services are open tonight.xxx salvation army closed-lintro-3 amy and george - the salvation army's warming center is back open tonight... starting at 7 o'clock. salvation army closed-lintro-2 they're thankful to be a resource for people tonight.xxx salvation army closed-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:warming center open tonight rochester, mn the supply room is stocked... and ready to meet the needs of people in need. whether that be a place to lay their head - or just a pair of socks. we'll have a place for you to keep your things, we'll have a meal here, there are shower and laundry facilities. i mean... salvation army closed-mpkg-3 we're just trying to provide for all those basic needs of people with nowhere else to go. so really that's the message that i would spread is if you need a place to stay, there is a place for you to go and please don't hesitate to come here. / salvation army closed-ltag-2 anyone is welcome to the warming center tonight - they don't turn people away. the entrance is through these doors - just follow the sign. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the warming center will be open through monday, march 4th. / a