Salvation Army reopens after closing due to the winter weather

All the snow we saw fall over the weekend forced the non-profit to close down.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the salvation army's warming center is back open tonight... starting at 7 o'clock. they're thankful to be a resource for people tonight. the supply room is stocked... and ready to meet the needs of people in need. whether that be a place to lay their head - or just a pair of socks. we'll have a place for you to keep your things, we'll have a meal here, there are shower and laundry facilities. we're just trying to provide for all those basic needs of people with nowhere else to go. so really that's the message that i would spread is if you need a place to stay, there is a place for you to go and please don't hesitate to come here. anyone is welcome to the warming center tonight - they don't turn people away. the warming center will be open through monday, march 4th.
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
