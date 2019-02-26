Speech to Text for Partial roof collapse at Mason City strip mall

while almost every area business has been indirectly affected by the weekend blizzard... today - one business was directly impacted - as part of its roof started to cave in. now an effort is underway to prop it up and get the snow off - while keeping neighboring businesses running. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at plaza west in mason city. alex - how did this all happen?xxx roof collapse snow dangers-lintro-3 amy - the weight of the snow that fell over the weekend had enough force to collapse part of the cost cutters roof. roof collapse snow dangers-lintro-2 now a crew here is trying to save the building from a total collapse.xxx roof collapse snow dangers-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:heavy snow causes roof collapse mason city, ia tuesday started off like any other day for cost cutters. lowerthird2line:brittany hanson salon manager, cost cutters "one of my gals came in at the normal time to get the daily stuff started before they opened up, and they acknowledged that the roof caved in." lowerthird2line drone:heavy snow causes roof collapse mason city, ia after the employee called store management - the mason city fire department was called in around 9:30. roof collapse snow dangers-pkg-7 because hanson's store is located next to a much higher roof - there's a steep drop - about 6 feet. and when strong winds carry snow... it's a prime spot for it pile up. "we are kind of in a corner area within the building that can be a catch all for all of the snow. it just so happened that it ended up piling up and the roof caved in." neighboring businesses including dollar tree and sun tan city were also evacuated as a safety precaution. fire captain jack odegaard says despite all the snow this season - this is actually the first incident of its kind reported this year. lowerthird2line:jack odegaard captain, mason city fire department "everything keeps blowing and then you get these monstrous drifts, and that's the big deal. it's not that we got 8 inches of snow, it's that it might be 8 inches at your house, and then 26 inches at the house next door. and then 8 foot like right here." lowerthird2line:heavy snow causes roof collapse mason city, ia hanson is appreciative of the quick response - even in very bitter temperatures. "got on top of things to make sure everything's ok and everybody's safe. super appreciative." / roof collapse snow dangers-ltag-2 right now - crews from larry elwood construction are trying to build a temporary wall in order to brace up the roof enough in order to not only prevent further caving - but also to safely get the rest of the snow removed. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. we reached out to noddle companies of omaha - the owner of the property. so far - we have yet to