Speech to Text for MnDOT breaks out heavy duty tools to clear snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend blizzard continues today... giant snow blow tool-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crews use heavy duty tools to clear snow zumbro falls, mn and the minnesota department of transportation is bringing out the big guns. crews say they saw drifts up to 12 feet tall in southeast minnesota. that puts heavy duty snow blowers into play. this piece of equipment is actually from another district... but was brought in at a time of all hands on deck.xxx giant snow blow tool-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rich desaer mndot operator this was a pretty calm winter up until february happened. and it got a little crazy after that. crews predict it will take another two to three weeks to clean up all the snow. /