MnDOT breaks out heavy duty tools to clear snow

A large piece of machinery was brought in from another MnDOT district to aid in the snow removal process.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

weekend blizzard continues today... giant snow blow tool-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crews use heavy duty tools to clear snow zumbro falls, mn and the minnesota department of transportation is bringing out the big guns. crews say they saw drifts up to 12 feet tall in southeast minnesota. that puts heavy duty snow blowers into play. this piece of equipment is actually from another district... but was brought in at a time of all hands on deck.xxx giant snow blow tool-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rich desaer mndot operator this was a pretty calm winter up until february happened. and it got a little crazy after that. crews predict it will take another two to three weeks to clean up all the snow. /
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
