Local couple to wed on national TV

They'll say "I do" Tuesday night at 9:00 on Lifetime

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

woman is getting ready to walk down the aisle on national television...toni ght! couple marries on tv-vo-1 couple marries on tv-vo-2 you may remember jennifer jones from this viral video... when she took her first breaths after receiving a life-saving lung transplant at mayo clinic in rochester. last month...we caught up with jennifer and her fiance rob after they were chosen to be one of the couples who receive a free wedding on a lifetime show. they know few details about tonight... just that the wedding will be somewhere in minnesota.xxx couple marries on tv-sot-1 couple marries on tv-sot-2 we have no idea where it is, what's going to happen, and all the details. we just get to show up. so stress free completely which has been great - mostly - a little bit. trying to figure it out but we're going to have all of our close friends and family there which will be wonderful. it's going to be very intimate and it's going to be beautiful, no matter what. it'll be our day so it'll be great. you can watch rob and jennifer say i do...tonight at nine o'clock on lifetime. /
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
