Stranded drivers get back on the road

Major interstates are now re-open after being closed because of the weekend blizzard.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

now that interstates 35 and 90 are fully re-opened...many stranded travelers are finally able to get back on the road. kimt news 3's annalise johnson talks to a semi driver who's finally able to get back to work.xxx i 90 travelers-llmpkg-1 i 90 travelers-llmpkg-3 off of i 90 just outside of albert lea, some semi drivers are stopped at hayward rest area. one of the drivers i spoke to says he doesn't even think i 90 should be open today. i 90 travelers-llmpkg-4 "i'm not gonna drive on ice. im a 20 year veteran i'm not gonna drive on ice for nobody." semi truck driver jeffrey creech is pulled over at the rest area because of the ice. he thinks the interstate is still too dangerous to drive on... but closing the interstate also prevents him from being able to do his job. i 90 travelers-llmpkg-2 "being shut down for 3 days, don't make no money and its no better out there today. i mean they shouldn't even reopen it today." i 90 travelers-llmpkg-5 if you are driving on the interstate, a reminder to have your lights on, not use cruise control and as always, wear your seatbelt. in freeborn county annalise johnson kimt news 3. / while the
Light snow will filter through the area tonight, but we;re tracking more accumulation for Friday.
Stranded drivers get back on the road

