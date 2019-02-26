Speech to Text for Minnesota National Guard continues rescue missions

and 35 are some of the main areas where people became stranded. it's hard to believe...but authorities say some are still stranded...and rescue missions are underway. the national guard is spearheading those rescues in freeborn and steele counties. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with one of the national guard officers responsible for getting the stranded people to safety.xxx national guard-llmpkg-1 national guard-llmpkg-2 since saturday night - the minnesota national guard has been rescuing people who ventured out on the roads in life- threatening conditions. national guard-llmpkg-4 i spoke on the phone with captain joseph howe...the officer in charge of the albert lea and owatanna armories. as of monday morning...theyve completed about 160 rescues...the latest around 6-am in albert lea. he describes the past 48 hours as "nonstop" busy. the biggest challenge? battling drifts as tall as 7 feet. national guard-llmpkg-5 trying to find them in these snow drifts when the snow drifts have pretty much taken over the vehicle. i don't have anyone on our staff that has seen it to this extent. national guard-llmpkg-3 reporting in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. the people that were rescued by the national guard needed somewhere to go. so they were brought to emergency shelters in owatonna and albert lea. kimt