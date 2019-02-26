Speech to Text for Once roads are cleared, rescued motorists will leave armory

albert lea. hopefully a sign that most stranded drivers are found... as of this morning there are fewer rescue calls to get lost drivers in freeborn and steele counties. i spoke with captain joseph howe on the phone, who oversees the armories in owatonna and albert lea. according to minnesota homeland security about 282 motorists were saved in steele and freeborn counties. acptain howe says they're not getting as many rescue calls now... and the next step is cleaning up the roads and getting the people staying at the armory, home. now it's the cleaning up factor. so as soon as we get the roads out, we'll start transporting people to whereever their cars were towed to. as for a timeline... captain howe can't give one... saying it all depends on how soon the roads can be cleared. he says they saw 7 foot high snow drifts on some the armories will be used as shelters for as long as it