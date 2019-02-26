Speech to Text for A blizzard baby in north Iowa

during the blizzard, pretty much anything with wheels and a combustion engine was pulled off north iowa roads... unless there was a dire emergency. and a dire emergency it was for one expecting mother. the impending birth forced deja banks and family to brave the roads from forest city. they got stuck immediately. it took a half hour for them to dig themselves out and drive to a firehouse. the ambulance taking everyone to north iowa medical center also got stuck. but ultimately, deputies, snow plows and fortitude got the family to the hospital where baby ashton entered the world. i'm ok way better than yesterday i can say that a little bit more you know recovering due to childbirth but other than that just glad mostly that he's ok. and like father like son. ashton's father says he was born during a nasty thunderstorm. mama says she'll soon be able to head home with her newborn.///