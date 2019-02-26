Clear
Tracking More Snow and Cold Temperatures

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Brandon Libby

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm tmeteory for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads have improved some compared to yesterday. travel is still not advised in parts of southeast minnesota and most roads are still completely covered in snow, including the interstates so please use extreme caution on the roads.we won't get much help from the weather in clearing the roads as cloudy skies remain today with a cold high of 10 degrees and even some isolated light afternoon snow showers for southern minnesota. these isolated snow showers will persist into very early wednesday morning but will result in little to no new accumulation. temperatures warm slightly for wednesday back into the middle teens and decreasing afternoon clouds. our unpleasant pattern continues on thursday with light morning snow and highs in the upper teens. our next system to keep an eye on will be friday when light to moderate snow moves in during the morning and will move out by early saturday morning. a few inches look possible here with winds increasing friday night and saturday resulting in areas of blowing snow. otherwise, highs should hit 20 on friday. after this snow chance, arctic and very unpleasant air moves in for the weekend and start of next week. highs will be in the single digits (maybe even subzero) and lows will be double digits below zero (approaching á20 by saturday night and sunday morning). at least we will see some sunshine saturday afternoon through early next week. today: cloudy/isolate d light pm snow. highs: near 10. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: cloudy/isolate d light snow. lows: middle single digits. winds: east becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly cloudy am/decreasing pm clouds. highs: mid thanks brandon.
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -18°
While snow chances remain numerous but light, we see very cold temperatures returning.
