Speech to Text for Viewers share what's outside their windows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

windows. annalisa?xxx calyn á look at this giant snow pile in our parking lot... about twice my height. people all over north iowa and southern minnesota are seeing some crazy amounts of snow, and shared them with us. take a look.xxx in rochester á people saw 10 and a half inches of snow, and battled snow piles almost as high as stop signs... i've lived here 30 years... i've never seen it this deep. this is so bad. i don't ever remember it being so many snow storms in a row, it just kept piling up. so like we have nowhere to put the rest of our snow. south of the border... people are opening their doors to walls of snow. wind it's not just snowy, but also windy... take look at how the wind bends this tree in mason city. and it's creating dangerous roads... this is the scene on roads in garner... minnesota department of transportatio n is reporting drifts as tall as 6 feet... but that doesn't mean people aren't trying to make the best of it. like clearing snow in their best outter wear... and taking to the swings... well, kind of. and no matter what the scene is where you live... i'm sick of shoveling it most are ready for this snowy season to come to an end. and if you're curious who got the most snow out of all of us... well kimt storm team 3 says that is buffalo center... which saw about 15 inches of snow. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3./// thank you annalisa. over 400 people responded with photos and videos from all across the viewing area. you can look at more of those on our kimt