Crestwod Waukon Preview

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 1:09 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 1:09 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the week??? hey thanks zach. the state tournament is underway and we're about half an hour from tipoff with crestwood and waukon. let's take a look at how these teams pair up. crestwood is ranked 7th in class 3a while waukon is ninth. waukon tends to put a few more points on the board averaging 53 pointsáperá game á but the cadets are more efficient from the field á shooting nearly 45á percent. but if this one comes down to a free throw battle á it's anyone's for the taking as the teams are less than oneá percent different at the charity stripe. we'll have all of the highlights comingn up tonight at 10. live in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát news
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
