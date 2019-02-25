Speech to Text for Winter postpones local sports again

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you kaleb... those in southern minnesota haven't been so lucky due to all this snow. we were scheduled to have section playoffs matchups today but winter has hit us hard once more. it's the heart of the playoff season in the local sports world. monday was supposed to feature playoff basketball and hockey in southern minnesota. but once again mother nature had different plans "as many of us in the viewing area try to dig ourselves out of all this snow, many teams are trying to dig out replacement days for the games." and as a result, many playoff games will be moving to a different time. north iowa and southern minnesota saw upwards of 10 inches of snow throughout the weekend. schools a states were cancelled, affecting our local sports as well. "here at the mayo civic center, we were supposed to see a number of playoff basketball games tonight. but those will be pushed back to wednesday." it's not just basketball feeling the impact. "how about hockey at the rochester rec center? both lourdes and albert lea hoped to make it to the 1a championship game." for the second time that game will be postponed. "i think it goes for most of us, we're tired of shoveling, and we're tired of the snow." the action resumes tuesday... that is of