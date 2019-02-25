Speech to Text for Snowmobilers help the stranded

road. take a look in southern minnesota alone á over 600 motorists have been rescued from their vehicles... that's according to the state's homeland security department. 38 in fillmore county á over 50 in mower... and 82 in freeborn. and several people in iowa did their part during yesterdays events to help out where they could. a viewer sent this photo over the weekend. she noticed two men rescuing stranded drivers by snowmobile and taking them to the diamond jo casino... so we tracked down one of the good guys. "4 of us got together and just went west of town 105 checked out all of the vehicles out to the casino." they checked about 25 vehicles. "a couple of them that we got they were pretty surprised that we showed up because they were sitting in their vehicle since saturday at about 8 9 o'clock and we didn't get to them until sunday at about 3." lund is a reserve for the worth county sheriff's office so it may be in his dna to help where he can. "i guess we just all knew that we needed to do something and that was pretty much all you could do. you obviously weren't going to get a vehicle out there and plows it was hard for plows to even get out. it was hard for snowmobiles to get out there and even drive down the interstate." he tells me in the brutal cold it is important for good samaritans to be safety conscious when helping out. "we were hooked with law enforcement, they knew we were doing it we had a radio. cell phones die when its cold, just make sure you are with somebody else brian says he hopes next time we get a storm like this, people will heed the warnings from officials about not being out on the roadways. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// iá35 north and south lanes are now open in iowa... but not