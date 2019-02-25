Clear
Getting to the big game

Travel hasn't been advised, but some braved the roads anyways.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

travel hasn't been advised for a few days now... some people had to venture out to make it to a big game. they're conference rivals and separated by less than forty miles á but crestwood and waukon met in des moines for the first round of the iowa state girls basketball tournament tonight. the trip from cresco to des moines is about 185 miles... and from waukon á it's over 200. but that didn't stop some of the most dedicated fans.xxx went down to cedar rapids and then iowa city over it was about 50á60 more miles and took a long timer but but it was you know i heard nine was closed and 35 was closed so gotta get down here some way so i tried and took the long way but it worked the kimt news 3 sports team will have highlights from that game in des moines á in just a few
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
