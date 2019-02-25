Speech to Text for Highlights: Crestwood vs. Waukon in 3A state tournament

hey good evening guys á that's right á and with the number seven and number nine teams in class 3a á fans were in for a treat. (crestwood vs. waukon á des moines, ia) the cadets playing host to the indians in this quarter final. we start in the first half with the lob inside to sharon goodman á she gets the bucket and the foul. but the indians came to shoot á no hesitation from sydney ross who gets the trifecta to fall. skip to the second half á another lob inside to goodman and another andá one. the cadets are starting to heat up and annie mast with a much needed three for crestwood. (class 3a á waukon 48 á crestwood 37) but it's not enough á a last minute three from molly brodahl á and the indians win 48 to 37. sharon goodman is beyond proud of the team's success this season. (sharon goodman á crestwood center) i'm really proud of my teammates they steppedá up big i guess we proved a lot of people wrong getting back here but it is what it is á waukon is a great team i wish them the best of luck. (kaleb gillock á kgillock@kimt. com) in des moines á kaleb gillock á káiámát