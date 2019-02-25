Speech to Text for Food truck season is coming!

hard to think about now... but food truck season starts on april 1st. and we're continuing to follow the rochester city council's efforts to make it easier for vendors to hit the streets. right now á a vendor must get a slew of licenses from the city, the county á a franchise license and a fire inspection. the council's trying to simplify things to two licenses. one from the city and one from the county. small startups are seen as being key to "several of our food trucks have moved on to become brick and mortar businesses it gives people an opportunity to get started in a less costly way and kind of test out different business ideas they may have." the council came to a decision to get together with food truck vendors á the fire department á and community members to make