Speech to Text for Interstate 35 reopening in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iá35 north and south lanes are now open in iowa... but not before stranding families and truck drivers who had to wait for the storm to pass. there remains a lot of cleanup for road crews. káiámát news three's brian tabick is talking to those playing the waiting game and finding out what their plans are.xxx on the scene natural sound the iowa state patrol is doing everything it can to free stranded travelers á no matter where they're heading. it's got a little old sitting in a hotel for 2 1/2 days now. todd stein and his family are just some of the dozens of people playing the waiting game. they came into clear lake saturday and have tried their best to get home to waverly á minnesota. we tried going on yesterday but 65 and 35 are both pretty well blown shut so we had to turn around. meaning they've already missed out on a lot. missed school missed work. but crews are working dilligently. kimt's drone 3 got a behind the scenes look at the iowa department of transportatio n blowing snow this afternoon so drivers can once again hit the roads. there's going to be cars in the median road workers out. the iowa state patrol says they did lift the travel advisory for i35 saying it is now passable but you are still going to be dealing with some icy roads. slowdown use caution where is seatbelt increase your following distance so if something does happens in front of you you have time to react. but the steins are just eager to finally be in their own home. were probably