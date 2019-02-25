Speech to Text for Mason City Community Members Help Rochester Grizzlies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three sports./// the rochester grizzlies are receiving a warm welcome in north iowa after the blizzard left them stranded. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the story.xxx the rochester grizzlies came to mason city on saturday to face off against the north iowa bulls. when the game was wrapped up á the snow started coming down and they weren't able to make it home. but they've been making the best of their situation here in town. nat of players talking team members including matthew derosa enjoyed a hot breakfast at quality inn and suites... waiting out the storm. "you grab your meal, go upstairs, watch some tv, get your other meal." they've been well fed thanks to two mason city restaurants. já r dirksen is the coámanager of subway... and came in yesterday when the store was closed to serve sub sandwiches to the team. "we really love helping out the community. and community involvement's a big thing we do. we just love helping everyone around because they would help us if they could." coach casey mignone appreciates the kind heartedness the town has provided. "25 guys, you gotta prepare meals, breakfast, prepare lunch, prepare dinner, so these guys have been pretty good. a lot of guys to a room. it's been ok though, lot of team bonding." he adds that cancelling a game isn't necessarily easy á especially one that's on a saturday night. "it's hard to cancel a game when... we're supposed to leave at 3 o'clock and there's no weather to be had, so it's tough to do. you have to prepare for the worst and roll with the punches." coach says that he would like to get back on the road as soon as it's safe to do so á as they have to make a road trip on thursday down to evansville