Speech to Text for Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 roads remain in very poor shape coming into the evening hours - but improvements are beginning to show through. we'll need to remain patient as crews work tirelessly to make driving conditions possible on area highways and interstates. luckily, snow chances have dwindled and we'll be finishing off monday under mostly cloudy skies. temperatures are not on our side. lows will fall well below zero tonight, with highs for tuesday climbing just a few degrees above 10. below average temperatures outline the end of february and beginning of march. our next chance for more accumulating snowfall returns for friday and friday night. the next week doesn't start with snow chances, but some very cold temperatures. sunshine looks to return again starting saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near -8. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: afternoon light snow/cloudy. highs: lower teens. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. tuesday night: scattered light snow/cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: east becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thank you sara. / state basketball crestwood girls-stngr-2 basketball fans from