Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 roads remain in very poor shape coming into the evening hours - but improvements are beginning to show through. we'll need to remain patient as crews work tirelessly to make driving conditions possible on area highways and interstates. luckily, snow chances have dwindled and we'll be finishing off monday under mostly cloudy skies. temperatures are not on our side. lows will fall well below zero tonight, with highs for tuesday climbing just a few degrees above 10. below average temperatures outline the end of february and beginning of march. our next chance for more accumulating snowfall returns for friday and friday night. the next week doesn't start with snow chances, but some very cold temperatures. sunshine looks to return again starting saturday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near -8. winds: north northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: afternoon light snow/cloudy. highs: lower teens. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. tuesday night: scattered light snow/cloudy. lows: middle single digits. winds: east becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. thank you sara. / state basketball crestwood girls-stngr-2 basketball fans from
Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -18°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Image

Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Community Events