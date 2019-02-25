Clear
Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

The phones were off the hook after this weekend's blizzard

wednesday night./// cars á tractor trailers á and even plows remain stranded across our viewing area. leaving tow companies... are overwhelmed. sam schafer is a dispatcher at pulver motor service and moody's towing in rochester. his phones are ringing off the hook with roughly 100 calls per hour. the papers on this wall are all the semis waiting to be pulled to safety. they have 10 tow trucks in service... take a look at this one... next to a massive snowdrift on iá 90. schafer says this is the busiest winter for the company he can remember.xxx this is the busiest i've ever seen it other than that cold spell just recently but the last month has been extremely busy and this has been a very very dangerous and busy winter for us. because of the high volume of calls á pulver's is working with law enforcement to prioritize emergency
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
