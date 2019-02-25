Speech to Text for Digging Out

towering ever higher after this weekend's blizzard. yeah á this is a look at just how much snow the biggest cities in our area saw. mother nature dumped nearly a foot of snow on albert lea. mason city got 8 inches... while austin and rochester got nearly 11. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from rochester with how efforts to dig out are going á jeremiah?xxx that's right á i'm here on 19th street northwest in rochester... where this sidewalk is clear now... but not even 48áhours ago i wouldn't be able to walk where i'm standing. it can take a lot of sweat and hard work to clear all that snow á and rochester residents aren't alone.xxx the major blizzard over the weekend... closed roads throughout our area. in rochester cars were buried. that impact stretches all the way to forest city... where cars also remain beneath mountains of snow. it sucks because i have a lot of work to do. erick bromberg is a student at john marshall high school where his studies can wait while he clears snow. the plow went by and it's all a bunch of chunks so you got to get a ice breaker, well i have to get an ice breaker to break up the snow because it's all so compact. snowfall in our area was sporadic... some areas saw just over 10 inches while others got nearly 15 inches of snowfall. yep... that's a guy standing on top of his car... trying to dig it out. i'm out here plugging away. bonnie szurgot is shoveling her driveway... why... because her snow blower blew out. it's not the best thing i want to do but i did have a couple cups of coffee. as she continues to clear the waist deep snow... she's eager for warmer weather. oh, i'm ready for spring because i'm a big fisherman. i'm anxious to get out on the lakes once for those who are still trying to dig themselves out... mayo clinic suggests you strecth your body first and take frequent breaks. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// getting first responders to an emergency quickly can make the difference between life and death. the blizzard