Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

it's a job with taxing hours... and very few days off - but someone has to man the wheel of the snow plows.. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in storm tracker 3... with how wrecker crews all face the same challenges out on the roadway.xxx plow drivers sleep deprivation-lintro-3 plow drivers sleep deprivation-lintro-2 george - the snow is done falling for now... but crews still have plenty of work to do. the weekend's blizzard made for some unsafe roadways... and snow plow drivers are still cleaning up.xxx plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-1 plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-2 it's a winter that's been one for the books. at first it was a baby, and then mid-january it let loose on us. and it hasn't stopped since. this is winter nubmer 13 on the job for chad lisser . but that doesn't make driving a snow plow any easier. plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-3 you're out there, it's dark. you're stressed i mean it's a very high stress. people don't understand that. plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-4 because he works for the state - he rotates 12 hour shifts. still - the hours get long... because he's human - he gets tired. nat: but that's why we have breaks. get out, stretch, if you have to snooze ya snooze schedules for rochester public works are different... we try to get people home through the end of the day so we'll typically work til like 7 at night. and then we'll start up early so that the city buses and school can get around and people can get to work. the maximum their drivers can work is 16 hours. nat: it's definitely a scurry to get around and the maintenance supervisor tells me his 45 operators like to power through. plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-6 ya know we'll give them the option to take a lunch or not. most of them typically don't because they just want to keep the momentum going and stay on their routes. plow drivers sleep deprivation-pkg-5 but it's a taxing job - with always something to think about. conditions are always changing, you gotta always be checking your mirrors, cars can sneak up behind you. these trucks have a huge blind spot. so if you're not always looking behind you, you might go to back up and there's going to be a car there. / plow drivers sleep deprivation-ltag-2 plow drivers sleep deprivation-ltag-3 that's a good reminder for you as a driver on the roadways to give plows plenty of room and slow down. reporting live from storm tracker 3, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. mndot operators have another shift change at midnight. rochester public works operators will be back out tonight at 11. / the southbound