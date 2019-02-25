Speech to Text for Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

classes were cancelled today for students at north iowa area community college... but those who live in the dorms had a different challenge to tackle... after the parking lot was covered in several feet of drifting snow. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is checking out the progress on campus.xxx niacc cars buried-mpkgll-1 niacc cars buried-mpkgll-3 the weekend storm left behind quite a mess here at ni-acc. lowerthird2line:digging out on campus mason city, ia nat of plow picking up snow in the student housing parking lot - cars are buried under several inches of snow... and some are entirely boxed in. fortunately - help is on the way - as plows are working their way around all corners of campus. director of facilities tony pappas has been with the school for about 30 years - and says this storm is ranked as one of the worst he's seen in decades. lowerthird2line:tony pappas director of facilities, niacc "20 plus years ago we had a few like this, a lot of snow and a lot of cold weather." niacc cars buried-mpkgll-6 tomorrow - they will touching up areas and laying down extra sand - and start moving the ever growing snow piles. at ni-acc - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / two basketball games against des moines area community college scheduled for tonight have been postponed to thursday. also - the popovich pet theatre production has been rescheduled to tomorrow night at 6:30.