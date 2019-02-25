Speech to Text for Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the luxury of working from home today... but others couldn't make it in to work at all. working from home-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:sunday unable to make it to work albert lea, mn that's because this is what interstates looked like over the weekend. in fact - interstate 90 is still closed west of highway 52 near rochester to albert lea. one registered nurse who works in rochester found herself stranded in des moines because of it. she's thankful her employer is working with her so she doesn't have to sacrifice her safety.xxx working from home-sot-1 lowerthird2line:michaela pearson registered nurse i think as a health care worker you automatically have some guilt and shame not being able to go to work and take care of patients. but i know that the staff that currently is working and has been working has really stepped up to the plate and worked over time and worked double shifts in order to meet the needs of the patient and i think that's what we all aspire to do. and i know if i was there i'd be doing it. pearson's next scheduled shift is wednesday... and she hopes to be back to rochester by then. /