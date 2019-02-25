Clear
Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

A registered nurse in Rochester is more than 200 miles from home but hopes to be able to return for work in a few days.

that's because this is what interstates looked like over the weekend. in fact - interstate 90 is still closed west of highway 52 near rochester to albert lea. one registered nurse who works in rochester found herself stranded in des moines because of it. she's thankful her employer is working with her so she doesn't have to sacrifice her safety. michaela pearson registered nurse: "i think as a health care worker you automatically have some guilt and shame not being able to go to work and take care of patients. but i know that the staff that currently is working and has been working has really stepped up to the plate and worked over time and worked double shifts in order to meet the needs of the patient and i think that's what we all aspire to do. and i know if i was there i'd be doing it." pearson's next scheduled shift is wednesday... and she hopes to be back to rochester by then.
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
