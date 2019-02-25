Speech to Text for Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

poor road conditions - people were advised to stay home today across the viewing area. but because some roads are still entirely covered... some people don't have an option to leave their houses anyway. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in with people who are snowed in.xxx stranded people-lintro-2 amy - george - i'm live in northwest rochester where the roads are slick - but mostly clear within the city. however - many people living in rural areas are entirely snowed in.xxx stranded people-pkg-1 stranded people-pkg-2 on kimt's facebook page... i asked people who are snowed in in rural areas to comment and message us. from the responses i received... it seems there are people across the viewing area who are unable to leave their homes. because their roads are untravelable - i interviewed 3 kimt viewers on the phone. "we knew this storm was coming so we got prepared" here's some photos from alissa dean near joice - who is snowed in today. "to be snowed in and know that we can't leave if there's an emergency is a little nervewracking." stranded people-pkg-3 however - she says her family s plenty of food to be hunkered down inside for a few days if necessary. in kanawha - shane jacobs is also stuck at home. here's some photos he shared with me. "gravel roads are completely covered so it starts off the road and gets about 8 feet deep through the farm." stranded people-pkg-4 he also says he went to the store before the snow came - but being snowed in does pose a different concern for him. "the only thing that makes me nervous is losing power. i'm a single dad. i've got a 12 year old daughter out here with me so myself not so bad but i worry about keeping her warm if the power goes out. that bothers me." "the wind whipped over here and it was fun to watch it and very blessed that we were not in it." stranded people-pkg-5 these are photos from linda wallin in glenville... she tells me that being snowed in is a good opportunity for family time. "i've got a husband who is a farmer and a trucker so this time that we are made to be together, we're making the most of it." / stranded people-ltag-2 at kimt news 3 at 6 - i'll show you how one of these people is keeping themselves from going stir-crazy while snowed in. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. some viewers also say that while they can't get off their properties with their vehicles - their snowmobiles have done the trick. / some